The World’s Most Exclusive Hotel: One Room, Two Guests, For One Year Only

London has unveiled what might be the world’s most exclusive hotel. Modeled after a river boat and perched on a roof high above the Thames, it’s a one-unit hotel that sleeps just two guests a night and will only stay open for a year. That means fewer than 800 people will ever stay there. Geez. Kinda’ makes the Ritz seem like a Motel 6.

A Room for London is a project of Artangel, which commissions offbeat art work, and Living Architecture, the organization started by Alain de Botton that stewards other (shamelessly exclusive) vacation architecture in the U.K. Remember that crazy metallic barn that juts over the side of a slope? Yeah, that was them.

David Kohn Architects designed the hotel with artist Fiona Banner. Their inspiration: the steamer Joseph Conrad captained in the Congo in 1890, a journey echoed in his celebrated novella Heart of Darkness.

Living Architecture hasn’t released photos of the interior yet, but to judge by the press release, it’s got all the amenities you’d expect from the whole posh-hotel-inspired-by-classic-English-literature genre: an en-suite double bedroom, a kitchenette, a viewing deck, and, of course, a library. Visitors are invited to “reflect upon what they see and hear during their one night stay,” the press release says, “logging their thoughts, observing cloud patterns, the character of the river and deeper undercurrents.” Wait. Homework? The horror! The horror!

Bookings between July and December go on sale January 19. Prices start at £120 (about $185), which, for London, is actually pretty affordable.

[Images courtesy of Living Architecture]