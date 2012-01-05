Infographic Of The Day: Watch The World’s Snapshot Activity In 2011

Holidays are usually full of work-free fun, social events, family time–and lots of camera flashes. Respites from the office go hand in hand with the impulse to document them, as this video of a year in snapshots, created by Triposo.com , makes clear.

Well, sort of. At first blush, the visualization appears to be a pulsating light display, until you zero in on significant dates. For example, on January 1, the entire world celebrates. On May 1, by contrast, Labor Day festivities light up Europe and China (Japan, meanwhile, has three days of holidays around that time):

But different countries light up throughout the year, for different reasons. Turkey, for example, is clearly visible on Youth Day, May 19th, which also the day Ataturk landed in Samsun in 1919, an event that is regarded as the start of the Turkish War of Independence:

A smilar effect happens on July 4th in the U.S. for our Independence Day, and September 7th in Brazil, for theirs. In October, National Day is celebrated throughout mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau–the beginning of a two-week national vacation. One oddity: On November 30, the whole world seems to light up for no apparent reason. Triposo hypothesizes that the date is a common default camera setting. Feel free to leave alternative explanations in the comments.

Triposo is a little cagey about how it compiles data–we imagine it comes from scraping meta-tags from sites like Flickr. But once they converted the information into pixel form, some adjustments were made, according to the company’s website: “There was some tweaking involved, since there are more pictures taken in the city of Paris alone on one day that in all of Africa in a year so we corrected for the average.”

[H/T Visual News]