Simple Genius: Drawers That Break Into Seating For 7, For Parties

By Belinda Lanks1 minute Read

Tight New York City apartments practically beg for multifunctional furniture (we ought to know). But finding considered, well-crafted pieces are about as hard to come by as a rent-controlled pad. Thank heavens for budding design minds, who are tackling such questions as how to comfortably accommodate 12 guests in a 100-square-foot living room. One of the more intriguing dual-function projects comes from Rianne Koens, a recent Eindhoven grad who built a stylish cabinet of stacked, mismatched drawers that convert into stools and coffee tables.

Koens calls her concept Oturakast, a semantic mashup reflecting two influences: the hospitality of her Turkish in-laws (otur means “to sit” in Turkish) and the Dutch design tradition and (Kast is Dutch for “cabinet”). “I tried to emphasize a positive aspect of Turkish culture and to translate it into a Western design,” Koens tells Co.Design. The sturdy drawers are made from suede-covered tulipwood and have legs that tuck underneath for stacking. The designer assures us that they can hold a lot of weight. The one drawback is that they don’t offer much in the way of back support, but even that can serve another purpose, as a guarantee against your visitors overstaying their welcome.

[Images by Femke Rijerman/Design Academy Eindhoven]

