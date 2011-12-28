Future Drama: Foursquare Designer Curates Concept Videos, Both Awesome And Silly

We are living in the future, people like to say–and judging by the faddish proliferation of “future of… [insert design/tech/lifestyle thing here]” videos , it’s hard to disagree. But a trend just isn’t a trend these days without a Tumblr out there curating/mocking it, and now we’ve got one: “Future Drama,” a collection of concept-design videos purporting to visualize the future of… well, just about anything. Here’s one such vision of something called “clocks for robots,” courtesy of our friends at BERG:

Future Drama casts a wide net over the “future of…” world, including the good (BERG stuff), the bad (the aforementioned “Future of Productivity” film by Microsoft), and of course, the ugly (Nokia’s idea of the future of smartphones in 2006 ain’t no iPhone, that’s for sure).

Future Drama was created by Ted Power, a UX designer at Foursquare, who probably knows a thing or two about what it feels like to innovate in the midst of high expectations and outright mockery. He doesn’t add any commentary to these sometimes thrilling, sometimes embarrassing, always intriguing futurism-sketches, but simply captures them (usually from YouTube) like an anthropologist taking field notes. It’s easy to snicker at some of the older clips, but it’s just as easy to lose yourself for an hour or more basking in the unchecked optimism of these interface-design fantasies.

[See more at Future Drama]