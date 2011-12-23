Massive Health iPhone App Gets You To Eat Better, Using The Crowd’s IQ

Trying to eat better? You’re not alone. You and your fellow travelers spend tens of billions a year on diet-related products and services. It’s a big industry with an extremely questionable track record. Take a step further back to look at health care and we jump a few orders of magnitude more, with annual U.S. expenditures up in the trillions.

It is here that Massive Health, led by CEO Sutha Kamal sees a design opportunity. “Your body is the ultimate interface problem,” says the company’s website. “Sometimes, it just doesn’t give you the feedback you need.”

They’ve set their sights on the diet industry’s routine failure to fix eating habits.

The company envisions a range of well-designed products that can improve those feedback loops and help improve the daily habits of their future customers. By “well designed” I don’t just mean “nice looking,” though that’s a part of it. At its heart, Massive Health is a big data company and the real design work they are doing is marrying a simple front end to a surprisingly deep back end. Speaking with Kamal, you quickly understand that there is a layered long-term plan being implemented in phases.

To start, they’ve set their sights on your terrible eating habits and the diet industry’s routine failure to fix them. Their first foray is called The Eatery (Massive Health Experiment 01) and it’s an iPhone app that lets you take pictures of everything you eat.

The food diary is a common strategy used by doctors and nutritionists helping their patients eat better. There’s a lot of research that shows that getting someone to record everything they eat drives change, says Kamal. The Eatery is what happens when you take a food diary and connect it to a social network and a massive back end.

Here’s how it works: You snap a photo of your meal and caption it. The app guesses where you are (you can adjust this as well as your portion size) and then you drag the picture onto a sliding scale from “Fit” to “Fat” based on how healthy you think the food is. You are then given the anonymous images of a few other people’s meals to similarly rate. After awhile, the crowd will have rated your meal. Every week, you can go back and track trends with a nice set of visualizations.

If this seems like a kind of wishy-washy way to track your eating habits, Kamal wants you to know that this is on purpose. Most diet apps, he says, try to provide extremely specific information by pulling calorie counts and other data from online sources and previously entered meals. But the burrito you are eating probably has almost nothing in common with the burrito your search pulls up. It’s false precision.