Infographic Of The Day: The Right Chart Can Make Boring Data Pop

Look, you know and I know that no matter how important a data set is, it’s next to useless if you’re not interested in actually delving into it. Such is the power and promise of infographics–a sexy data vizualization can make data go down smooth, and keep you coming back for more.

A good case in point is Worldshapin’, a clever little project created by programmer Carlo Zapponi and designer Vasundhara Parakh of Visualizing.org. It basically takes the UN’s Human Development report and….zzzzzzzz. Sorry, holiday party last night. Where was I? Anyway, the report ranks every country around the world on numerous scales, ranging from life expectancy to carbon emissions.

Where it gets interesting is that Visualizing charted each country’s performance on an elegantly designed spider chart, allowing you to compare how each country does based simply on its shape. And then, you can actually look at how countries change over time as well. Here’s Poland and the Netherlands in 1980: