Gravilux 2.0 Lets You Make Typographic Starfields On Your iPad

Just a few weeks ago, app-design artist Scott Snibbe figured out a way to port his best-selling Gravilux app to the slow, unglamorous Kindle Fire . But wouldn’tcha know, now he’s gone and updated the original iOS-only version with new features which ensure that, as usual, the iThing-owners of the world get the best stuff first. (I say this with a begrudging sigh as the owner of an Android phone.)

Gravilux’s simple concept remains the same: Tapping the screen causes a constellation of stars to swirl through space according to an algorithmic combination of gravitational physics and arty eye candy. Version 2.0 adds “a new animated typography module, allowing people to create words and phrases made of stars, and then warp them with gravity and antigravity, distorting, collapsing, and exploding apart,” according to Snibbe. Sounds like catnip for type nerds–or indie filmmakers, who could use Gravilux 2.0 to create badass title sequences for free.

The app also contains a music visualizer, which should make Gravilux 2.0 appealing to whoever’s on DJ duty at your next loft party. But more importantly, Snibbe has redesigned the app’s UI to be graphically clearer. The array of black and white icons looks like something out of Star Trek: The Next Generation, but hipper: totally appropriate for Gravilux’s space-art theme. And the rendering engine has been optimized to take advantage of iPhone 4’s Retina display, which makes even the small-screen version of the app look eye-poppingly gorgeous. Sorry, Android users, but it’s going to be a while before Snibbe can translate all this juiciness to run on a Galaxy Tab.

[Read more about Gravilux 2.0 at Scott Snibbe’s site]

