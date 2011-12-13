Playing With Your Food: Here’s A Chair Made Out Of Flax

Okay, okay, we know. Designers ruin the environment by vomiting up a new chair every 5 minutes , and the last thing we here at Co.Design should do is encourage them by writing glowingly about their work. But! This chair, by Martin Mostböck , caught our eye for two reasons. First, we’re suckers for anything cantilevered . Secondly, it’s actually sustainable. Well, as sustainable as any new chair can be. That’s because it’s made out of flax.

The same plant that produces those little seeds you sprinkle all over your yogurt because someone somewhere told you that they’re good for you (even though they taste like wood polish) can also, it turns out, be harvested for fibers. Flax fiber is soft and flexible and has been used to make everything from linen to rolling papers.

Mostböck, a Viennese designer, takes mats composed primarily of flax fiber and presses them together, using an adhesive, to create a stable (and 100% recyclable) seat shell. The chair is then manufactured according to technology that originated in the production of interior car components such as door-trim panels and cargo-area covers.

Mind you, Mostböck isn’t solving any problems here that other designers haven’t already tackled. Plenty of chairs nowadays are built from organic materials.

On the other hand, far fewer are built from materials that can be ground up afterward and thrown in a smoothie.

[Images courtesy of Martin Mostböck]