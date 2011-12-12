Photos Capture Abstract Beauty Of… Utility Poles?!

That’s got to be one of the most absurd headlines we’ve ever written–sort of like saying, “Hey, have you ever noticed how lovely toilet porcelain is?”

But you’ll forgive us once you take a stroll through the portfolio of London photographer Shane Ellis Vincent. Since July, Vincent has been snapping pictures of streetlights, telephone poles, electricity pylons, and a bunch of other spectacularly ordinary urban spires to highlight the crisp–and often menacing–beauty of something we encounter all the time but never really pay attention to.

Remember those gorgeous photos of scaffolding? Vincent’s work is like that. Only way more stylized. He shoots almost exclusively from a low angle, which makes the poles taper off into dizzying abstraction. It takes a second to focus your eyeballs and process what you’re looking at. Let your imagination run wild, and you start to see millipede legs in stepped utility poles and white-hot nuclear missiles in pedestrian-crossing beacons (we did, anyway).

Which was the point: “The subject came at a time where my interest in the future, mainly a dystopian side to it, was developing,” Creative Review quotes Vincent as saying. “The set was shot mostly in autumn, where the weather can quickly turn from blue sky, sun and white cloud, to grey skies and rain. This was used to express utopian and dystopian moods expressed through the abstract images.”

See lots more pictures on Vincent’s Flickr page.

[Hat tip to Creative Review]