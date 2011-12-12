Architect Reveals The Simple Genius Behind Pasta Shapes

Most of us are too busy licking our plates clean to notice the design genius of pasta. Not George L. Legendre. The principal of IJP Architects in London delights in the awesome variety of geometric shapes that the simple act of extruding a mixture of durum wheat-flour and water can produce. He is intrigued by how pasta looks, how it is made, and even the mathematical formula behind each shape.

He has thusly taken it upon himself to develop a book that reveals the hidden beauty of pasta, one that “presents a magnified view of the forming stage of the pasta-making process,” he writes. Pasta by Design (Thames & Hudson, 2011) is a compendium of stunning photographs, a guide to more than 90 pasta varieties, a trove of geeky parametric equations, and above all, a love song to a pantry staple that cooks around the world have taken for granted since the days of Marco Polo. We’ve got a slideshow of the most delicious designs above. Buon appetito!

Buy Pasta by Design for $18 at Amazon.

[Images courtesy of Thames & Hudson]