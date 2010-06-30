20 Things I’ve Learned as an Entrepreneur

On my last day at Consorte Media I wrote an email to myself listing the twenty things I’ve learned as an entrepreneur. In honor of Consorte Media’s birth anniversary of July 1st, I list them below.

1. It’s rare when someone is their word; treasure it in others, cultivate it in yourself

2. Call AND email – the squeaky wheel does get the grease

3. Hold yourself to a standard of behavior and business

4. Pay attention to detail

5. It truly is win/win – don’t work with folks who think about it any other way

6. Focus