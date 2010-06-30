20 Things I’ve Learned as an Entrepreneur

On my last day at Consorte Media I wrote an email to myself listing the twenty things I’ve learned as an entrepreneur. In honor of Consorte Media’s birth anniversary of July 1st, I list them below.
1. It’s rare when someone is their word; treasure it in others, cultivate it in yourself
2. Call AND email – the squeaky wheel does get the grease
3. Hold yourself to a standard of behavior and business
4. Pay attention to detail
5. It truly is win/win – don’t work with folks who think about it any other way
6. Focus
7. Don’t bang your head against the wall – go with what works, but that doesn’t mean you don’t continue to innovate
8. Be kind but firm
9. Adopt the Cindy Crawford motto and never point out your flaws but do admit to your mistakes
10. FEAR: False Expectations Appearing Real
11. You always have a choice
12. People will fight you on everything – stick to your guns
13. Perception is reality – you’re always creating an impression
14. Everything is a negotiation, even if you don’t think it is
15. People hear what they want to and usually only remember the negative
16. Generosity looks good on
17. Have the difficult conversations – they’re always worth it
18. It goes by fast and your health is the most important thing – take care of it/make it a priority
19. Those old business axioms are true, e.g., take time to hire and be fast to fire
20. The path to hell really is paved with good intentions
Ready to jump into entrepreneurship? You don’t have to create a business to be an entrepreneur. You only have to realize that everything you ever wanted is just beyond your comfort zone.
