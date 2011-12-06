Infographic Of The Day: How Drunk Can You Get At Your Office Xmas Party?

But wait! You don’t want to get so sloshed you end up doinking your secretary and accidentally running a lawnmower over someone’s foot. This stuff happens!

Okay, maybe just on TV. Still. It’d be a damned shame to get fired for ladling yourself one too many cups of egg nog. So here’s a handy guide that lays out how much you’re allowed to drink depending on where you fall in your office’s pecking order.

Note what’s going on here: If you’re relatively low in the org chart, the idea is that you shouldn’t be drinking too much because that’ll draw disapproval from most everyone. (You don’t want give people the first impression that you’re the one drunk with your skirt tucked into your pantyhose.) Likewise, if you’re in the upper ranks of management, you can’t get too drunk because the possibilities for embarrassment are endless–not to mention having employees snigger behind your back.

Skilled labor–i.e., your IT department–can tip it back a little more aggressively since they have so few people to report to. But the people who can really let loose are those somewhere in the middle: Senior enough that they don’t have to worry too much about creating a bad first impression, but not so senior that they have to manage their image too much.

Note also the helpful distinction between standards for cool companies (startups, design studios, Fast Company) and uncool companies (law firms, insurance agencies, banks, banks, banks). My office party is two weeks from now. I’ll let you know how accurate this thing is. Though seeing as how I fit squarely into the “cog in the machine” category, chances are I won’t remember much.

[Via New York]