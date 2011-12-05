Fake Plastic Trees Evoke D.C.’s Famed Cherry Blossoms

Folks in the District got to see cherry trees blossom unseasonably early this year–about six months early. Another oddball consequence of global warming ?

Happily, no. The trees were actually plastic replicas designed by British artist Tom Price to, in part, pay homage to the pink-petaled icons that the Japanese government gifted to Washington D.C. in 1912.

The installation filled an entire room of D.C.’s Industry Gallery and was made almost exclusively out of polypropylene pipes and nylon cable ties. “I don’t know how much pipe and ties we used, but it was a lot,” Price tells Co.Design. “The blossoms are made from small chopped sections of pipe that are arranged on a large hot plate and melted together on one side so that they form into a sheet. They are then attached to the trees with the cable ties and suspended from the ceiling with ultra-fine stainless steel rope.”

Cherry Tree was on view from September to November. More on Price here.

[Images courtesy of Tom Price]