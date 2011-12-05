Wanted: A Kit That Lets Picky Jerks Design Their Own Damn Lamps

Here’s a good Christmas present for the impossibly picky design snobs in your life: a kit that’ll let them customize their own damned lamp.

Light_Ness, by the polymathic Dutch design agency UXUS, includes everything one might need to make a stylish table or pendant lamp: a flattened wood frame, a cord, a light bulb, and neon orange tape. Assembly’s dead simple. Unfold the frame, attach the cord, then wrap the tape around the frame in whatever pattern you please to create a sui generis lamp shade.

The kit costs 120 euros, or about $161. That might seem pretty steep for what’s essentially a pile of wood and tape. But if you think about it, it’s a lot cheaper than the designy lamps sold at FLOS and DWR–which your fussy friends would probably return anyway.

To buy a kit, ping the designers at info@uxusdesign.com.

[Images courtesy of UXUS; hat tip to Design Milk]