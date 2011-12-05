A Soundscape Built From Bouncing Cotton Balls And Cardboard Boxes [Video]

Visit a garage sale in, say, the boondocks of Maine and you might come across a vinyl record of “ping-pong percussion”–a gem of a find for its comedic value alone. But the album’s songs will most likely pale in comparison to Zimoun ‘s “Sculpting Sound” installation–a work composed of 80 cotton balls, which, rigged up to tiny DC motors, rhythmically bounce off cardboard boxes. The combined effect is an entrancing mechanized soundscape that resembles the rushing of a distant creek.

Part of the poetry lies in its simple industrial components. Sure, you and I could have constructed something just like it, but, then again, we didn’t.

The piece is part of a solo exhibition of the Swiss artist’s work, on view at the Ringling Museum of Art, in Sarasota, Florida, through January 8.