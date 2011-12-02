Wanted: A Skyscraper Scratch Post For Kitties

Love your cat? Love architecture? If so then a.) we should be friends and b.) perhaps it’s time to buy your feline her very own building.

Oh, nothing fancy. Just a skyscraper. Modeled after the great towers of the birthplace of the skyscraper, Chicago. Which also happens to be ’round about where Mike Estes, the designer of this so-cute-you-could-just-die architectural cat-scratch post, was raised.

Estes calls it the Sky Scratcher (see?), and it’s made out of more than 125 “floors” of corrugated cardboard, which is, of course, every kitty’s favorite scratching material–well, after the fabric on your couch. “Not only will your feline friends enjoy scratching to their hearts’ content, you will also enjoy a high-quality piece of art that will add a stylish accent to any room in your home or office!” Estes says.

And how. Fact is, anything’s better than the cat-scratch posts they sell at Petco, which have always reminded me of a toilet-seat cover (and for cats, have about as much appeal as one).

Estes hopes to raise $7,000 on Kickstarter to put the post into production. With just $915 and 19 days left, he’s got a long way to go. Help the guy out. It’s a worthy project. Cat architecture critic Ada Meow-ise Huxtable gives it four paw prints!

[Image: Flickr user Gideon van der Stelt]