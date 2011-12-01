Kaleidoscopic Pop-Up Shop Gives A Racy Peek At Lacy Underthings

You have to wonder about lingerie companies that blow their marketing budgets on flawless Amazon women pictured doing unfathomably sexy things that usually have nothing to do with underwear (ahem, Victoria’s Secret). It’s as if they want you to look everywhere but at the stuff they’re selling, lest you notice how terribly sewn and cheap it is (again, we’re talking to you, Victoria’s Secret).

The Lake & Stars, a small New York company, puts real effort into making beautiful, high-quality lingerie. So it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that their recent pop-up shop in New York was designed to train shoppers’ eyes squarely on the garments–and not on the hot model that most people will never see wearing them.

The shop was designed by SOFTlab, and it was arranged like a giant kaleidoscope with a colony of viewfinders offering glimpses of lingerie-clad mannequins. These “view cones”–so dubbed because of their shape (but also in reference to Madge’s old brassiere of choice?)–were done up in dichoric acrylic, which generates cool optical effects. Its color and reflectivity shift depending on your viewing angle. So when shoppers peered into the cones, they got an intimate look at The Lake & Stars’s wares, with the acrylic amplifying each little stitch and seam.

The shop was open for a couple weeks last month as part of the BOFFO Building Fashion series. More coverage of the series here.

[Images courtesy of SOFTlab]