Wanted: A Tilting Teacup For Easy Brewing

For the record, I’m a die-hard, unapologetic three-cups-of-coffee-a-day person. That said, even I can appreciate this clever tipping teacup from Finnish designers Laura Bougdanos and Vesa Jääskö for Magisso. It boils tea-making down to two easy steps: Tilt the cup one way for brewing (the leaves have their own little compartment), then tilt it the other way to strain and drink the steaming beverage. The strainer lifts out for easy cleaning.
The mug is just the right shape for cupping it in your hands on a chilly day, when tea, I imagine, is warmly comforting. The one drawback: It’s made of plastic, but Bougdanos has launched TipCup to offer all kinds of variations on the theme, including a glass-and-silicone version; for the $20 plastic cup, go to Uncommon Goods.