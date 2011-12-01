Wanted: A Tilting Teacup For Easy Brewing

For the record, I’m a die-hard, unapologetic three-cups-of-coffee-a-day person. That said, even I can appreciate this clever tipping teacup from Finnish designers Laura Bougdanos and Vesa Jääskö for Magisso. It boils tea-making down to two easy steps: Tilt the cup one way for brewing (the leaves have their own little compartment), then tilt it the other way to strain and drink the steaming beverage. The strainer lifts out for easy cleaning.