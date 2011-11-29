A Roller Coaster For Wimps: You Walk Instead Of Ride

As a neurotic kid growing up in New York, I was at once fascinated and repulsed by the Cyclone, Coney Island’s legendary roller coaster. The structure looked like it was made of matchsticks, and while the climb up the wooden rails seemed exhilarating enough, the speedy drops skirted too close to death for my comfort. I would have been happy to go to the grave without having experienced a roller coaster, but that was before I laid eyes on Tiger & Turtle-Magic Mountain, a fabulous roller coaster set on a former industrial site in Duisburg Wanheim, Germany. What’s so special about it? You walk it.