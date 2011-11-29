Eye Candy: A Mesmerizing Time Lapse Video Of The Sky, Using 3 Million Pics

Ken Murphy wanted to visualize weather patterns abstractly in his native San Francisco. So he condensed more than 3 million photographs of the sky into a 5-minute video, creating a mesmerizing time-lapse sequence of the city’s wild blue (and yes, often gray) yonder.

Murphy, a self-described “musician, programmer, artist, and tinkerer,” programmed a camera on the roof of the Exploratorium to zap an image of the sky every 10 seconds, every single day for a year. That produced 8,640 photos a day (more than 3 million for the year). From there, he strung together the pictures to create time-lapse movies, one for nearly every day of the year. Each starts and stops around sunrise. Then he arranged the films chronologically like tiles in a mosaic to generate what he calls rather poetically a “history of the sky.”

[Hat tip to The Atlantic]

[Image: Flickr user strubetskoy]