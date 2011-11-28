A Newspaper For The Twitter Age: The Size Of A Sales Receipt, And Edited By You

And it’s a printer. (A “Little Printer,” to be exact.) This is the future?

Webb thinks that paper is an ideal interface for social media.

BERG is betting on it. When Webb gave Co.Design an exclusive preview of Little Printer last week (“You’re, like, the thirteenth person on earth to see this,” he said in Skype conversation from London), he was visibly giddy. “We’re sick of not telling everyone about this, so we’ve just decided to tell everyone,” he explained, grinning. Little Printer is exactly that: a palm-sized, cube-shaped, cloud-powered thermal printer with an adorable pair of feet and a cute face. And what does it print? A personalized mini-newspaper–with content curated from partners like The Guardian, social media like Foursquare and Facebook, as well as stuff created by BERG itself–and output on a receipt-like paper strip no longer than 10 inches. “Each information source we think of as a personalised ‘publication’ that you subscribe to from a kind of ‘app store for paper,’ collated into a delivery that arrives at a chosen time,” Webb tells Co.Design. You “feed” Little Printer by selecting content via a remote-control-esque smartphone app, and then get your mini-newspaper delivered “once or twice a day.” Think of it like Flipboard, but without the screen.

Little Printer is the culmination of BERG’s experiments in “incidental media,” a term BERG coined with Dentsu to describe ubiquitous-yet-unobtrusive digital content. “Little Printer can bring you paper deliveries, regularly, quietly and happily, without competing for attention with the bright flickering screens in your life,” Webb explains.

But why paper? Isn’t that so 20th century? Webb disagrees–in fact, he thinks that paper is an ideal interface for social media. But not the kind of “social media” that pings you with meaningless updates about people you’re not sure you even care about; Webb’s talking about social interactions between small groups of real people in the physical world, like families. “We love physical stuff. What’s great about paper is that it’s made for sharing,” he explains. “You can scribble on a puzzle and give it to a friend, or stick birthday reminders up on the fridge for your family to see. Paper is basically a technology tailor-made for a home full of people.”

My first knee-jerk reaction to Little Printer was bemused bewilderment–really? this?–but it’s hard to deny Webb’s point. He cited Bret Victor’s recent rant against the “pictures under glass” interaction paradigm, in which all our media is sequestered beyond our reach, divorced from the physical world that we actually live in. Little Printer may seem like a throwback at first, but it’s actually a disruptive, weird, but undeniably innovative way to liberate digital content from its screen-based prison. It’s about making “the cloud” tangible and intimate again, by bringing it into the home in a physical way. “Little Printer is more like a family member or a colleague than a tool,” Webb writes. But, at the same time, “paper is like a screen that never turns off. You can stick to the fridge or tuck it in your wallet. You can scribble on it or tear it and give it to a friend.”

And Little Printer isn’t just a dumb pipe, mindlessly spooling out Twitter updates and RSS headlines. (An early prototype did act like this, Webb says: “It was incredibly annoying.”) Powered by another new product called BERG Cloud, Little Printer condenses and curates its content, treating that 10-inch strip like the precious real estate it is. “The act of printing–committing to paper–makes a statement, so you want to be sure that what you print is important,” Webb says. “What we concentrate on now is density of information or delight. Great publications are ones you would consult a lot over the day or want to carry with you, so it makes sense to print them. Or exceptional information that prints a large alert when something drastic happens, so you can see it from across the room. Or beautiful images: We’ve been working will old woodcuts and pen and inks, which look tremendous on the thermal printer.”