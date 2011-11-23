Infographic Of The Day: America Loves Weed More Each Year

Half of America does, anyway. Which is a lot more than in years past, as this little infographic on changing attitudes about pot reveals.

In 1969, less than 20% of the public supported legalizing marijuana. Today, the figure’s around 50% (and growing). And it’s not like pot is the huge generational divide it used to be. Yeah, the young’uns are likely to favor legalization (62% of Americans 18 to 29) but so are their parents, aunts, and uncles (56% of Americans 30 to 49).

State legislators are starting to get it, too. Sixteen states and the District now allow people to use pot for medicinal purposes. Note that the states are clustered almost exclusively on the East and West coasts, unsurprisingly:

So there you have it. Americans have spoken. Weed isn’t some scary bogeyman waiting to lobotomize all your children. Now somebody go tell that to the federal government.