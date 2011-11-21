advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

MailChimp’s Style Guide Is Corporate Communication Done Right

VoiceandTone.com turns what could be a Kafka-esque document into something humane and engaging.

By John Pavlus1 minute Read

Anyone who’s ever written copy for a marketing agency (or any kind of outward-facing corporate communication) has probably had to deal with a dreaded “style guide”–a Kafka-esque document laying out all the rules for what you can and can’t say, and how you should and shouldn’t say it. The soul-deadening power of these manuals goes double–they’re a creative straitjacket, and they’re horribly, horribly boring. So it’s with something approaching awe that I came across VoiceandTone.com, the style guide for MailChimp‘s internal copywriters: It’s a humanely designed interactive experience that’s actually kinda fun to read. (I clicked pretty far into it, and I don’t even work there.)

advertisement

MailChimp has a reputation for enabling, rather than stifling, its employees’ creativity, but even that has to happen within reasonable limits–thus the need for a style guide. But the decision to communicate those rules in an interactive, slideshow-like app (created by The Rocket Science Group) is genius. Instead of paging through a paper manual full of dry-as-dust examples of do’s and don’ts, MailChimp writers are treated to highly visual presentation augmented with pleasing-but-subtle animations, background colors that change often enough to stay interesting, and lovely typography that highlights humor and never belabors a point. The design creates an irresistible momentum–yes, you’re reading a corporate document, but you can’t help but want to keep clicking. How crazy is that?

Of course, there’s no objective reason why most internal corporate communications should be mind-numbing. A company’s own employees are, in a way, its most important customers–if they’re not motivated to perform, the company suffers. Not every firm can take the Google approach and give its workforce Disneyland-like perks. But MailChimp clearly does something just as good, and far less costly: respect its employees’ intelligence. No wonder they made VoiceandTone.com publicly visible on the iInternet–it’s probably a gangbusters recruiting tool, too.

[Explore VoiceandTone.com]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

John Pavlus is a writer and filmmaker focusing on science, tech, and design topics. His writing has appeared in Wired, New York, Scientific American, Technology Review, BBC Future, and other outlets

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life