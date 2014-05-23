How Pop Chart Lab Made That Amazing Apple Infographic

After 18 months of putting together charts on everything from beer to professional wrestlers , we’re often asked at Pop Chart Lab how we come up with this stuff. Our method varies a bit from chart to chart, but there are some tools and processes that serve us well. Here, we detail how we assembled our latest product chart, “ The Insanely Great History of Apple .”

We start all research in Excel. It’s a simple way to pool information, and working within the strictures of rows and columns gets us thinking about how to organize data. Here, we’ve pulled all Apple computer models released by year. We decided to start with the 1983 Apple Lisa, the first model Apple introduced with a GUI and something of a forerunner of the original Macintosh. We focused on form factors and chasses, ignoring “speed bump” revisions to avoid cluttering up the chart with nonessential designs. At this stage, we already had to make some decisions about how to classify models in the early to mid-’90s, when Apple would sell the same model in a few different packages–such as Centris, Quadra, Performa, or LC. After much debate, we ended up ignoring a lot of redundant models, and we came to understand why Steve Jobs focused on streamlining Apple’s product lines when he returned to the company.

In most cases, we do a first layout in OmniGraffle. With this chart, the data was breaking down so neatly that we jumped right to Illustrator. Ben Gibson, the cofounder and art director of Pop Chart Lab, spent hours and hours drawing 200+ Apple machines, and we had our first draft layout.

After we circulate a draft, we start working on comments and corrections. Here’s an email chain with the first batch of corrections.

Sometimes it’s not just a matter of making tweaks; in this case, we had to overhaul the design. The only category that remained constant throughout Apple’s history was all-in-ones, on the leftmost side. Apple didn’t introduce the other categories until later in its history, and some rubrics withered over time. Devoting one-fifth of the width of the poster to each of the categories wasn’t working; parts of the chart were very tight, while there was empty space in other areas. Moreover, it seemed simply like a catalog of Apple releases–there was no second level of data presentation here.

The aesthetic in this version was somewhat muddled, too. We were using a window motif from MacOS X, but the overlaid title was inspired by System 7. Because of System 7’s spare look, we had to dress up the title window with a status bar and an Apple graphic, which weren’t exactly true to System 7. But we liked the window idea and figured we could take it further.

The next step was a hand-drawn brainstorm. The breakthrough here was to start a category only when Apple introduced a product in that category. This way the focus would grow from one product line into several as you progressed down the chart. This was also more visually interesting to have colors “growing” into the chart from the side.