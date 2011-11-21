Wanted: Kicks Solve A Subtle Failing Of The iPad’s Design

Apple’s Smart Cover was a stroke of genius. It attaches to the iPad by magnetic hinges, hugs tight to the screen, automatically puts the gadget to sleep and wakes it up, and folds into a stand. What doesn’t it do? Protect the gadget’s vulnerable metallic underside–or keep the damn thing from slipping onto the floor when you’re leaning it up against anything. Bluelounge has come up with a simple complementary accessory called Kicks: two silicone-rubber strips that adhere to the back of the screen for added traction.