Artist Carves Enormous Drawing In Frozen Siberian Lake

Last year, The Anthropologist , an artists’ platform and offshoot of the boho-chic women’s clothing chain Anthropologie , commissioned Santa Cruz-based land artist Jim Denevan to draw on the frozen surface of Lake Baikal in Siberia. His goal: Use the world’s largest lake to create the world’s largest work of art.

Denevan, a sort of Andy Goldsworthy of the American West, and a team of plucky helpers proceeded to mark 9 square miles of ice with giant circles based on the Fibonacci sequence. The result, captured in the photographs above, is in a way less impressive than the process itself: Crew members had to brave sub-zero temperatures and hurricane-force winds to realize Denevan’s vision. Some of the gusts were so strong, they actually blew away the art work.

The project was recorded in a documentary and book available for $19.99 and $65, respectively, at Anthropologie.com. The Anthropologist also has a beautiful presentation of sketches, process shots, and film excerpts. Check it out here (it’s free!).

[Images courtesy of Jim Denevan]