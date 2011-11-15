A Mind-Blowing Video Of The Micro World All Around You

There isn’t a whole lot to say about this video, Macro Kingdom III, by video director Clemens Wirth. But it’s mesmerizing nonetheless: To pull it off, Wirth toyed around with liquid nitrogen, dry ice, and various objects and liquids that he preceded to freeze and shatter:

But just as interesting is the actual sound: Each of the little vignettes that was crafted was also recorded by Radium Audio, thus forming the video soundtrack’s bedrock of spooky crackling and groaning expansion. As Wirth writes, “We bring to your attention this his regal landscape of atomic proportion.” Indeed.

Click here for Macro Kingdom I and here for Macro Kingdom II.

