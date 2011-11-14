MVRDV Builds Hotel, Placing Guests Inside A Blooming Greenhouse

Holland is a superpower in the plant and flower trade, with more than $21 billion in exports last year. How else to celebrate such an achievement but to build a massive horticulture theme park? Still in the planning stages, Bloomin’ Holland is expected to take root in Aalsmeer, a town in North Holland often called the flower capital of the world. The park’s keystone: A hotel and conference center shaped like an enormous greenhouse, designed by the Rotterdam-based firm MVRDV . (You may recall that the studio is also working on a new animation museum in Hangzhou, China–part of the city’s effort to gain the upper hand in cartoons.)

Inside the Flowerbed Hotel’s greenhouse shell, stacked volumes will hold 280 floral-themed rooms, a conference center, 22,600 square feet of flowerbeds, and parking. The spacious lobby will include public space (including a sprawling garden) for day visitors, a private area for hotel guests, and a mixed zone–all connected by a semi-public route. The goal is to submerse visitors in the greenhouse climate. “Before reaching the hotel rooms (which themselves will be climatized), the guests walk through this greenhouse environment, experiencing this specific climate firsthand,” MVRDV tells Co.Design. How exactly the indoor temperature will be regulated through openings in the glass façade will be studied in the next design phase, but the firm expects to include sustainable features such as sun collectors, windmills, and underground cool storage to maximize energy performance in spite of the glass skin.

A completion date hasn’t been set; the developer, Kloos2, hopes to leverage the design to enlist investors and tenants. For more about the theme park, go here.