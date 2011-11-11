10 Tips For Designers (And Anyone Else) Working Pro Bono

Designers can outline a project down to the nitty-gritty detail, but scopes often creep, clients get overwhelmed, and designers themselves sometimes miss the mark. This is true of pro bono design as well. But for some reason, designers and clients often lose sight of the fact that pro bono projects are really no different, no less demanding, and no less important than regular fee-generating work. Sometimes, in fact, they’re more so.

The following checklist offers ten tips for designers working pro bono. It’s written from the viewpoint that pro bono projects can be good for business–as such firms as Pentagram and Perkins+Will can readily attest–but also good for communities and good for the soul. Keeping these pointers in mind, you’ll be well on your way to a successful pro bono project and quickly come to realize that many of the lessons also apply to regular fee-generating work.

Pro bono projects aligned with your biggest passions can and should yield your best work. They can inspire you to overcome just about any obstacle thrown in your way, relish working long hours, and get you out of bed in the morning. Skill sets are transferrable; passions, not so much.

A nonprofit is more than entitled to ask, but it’s always at the discretion of firms whether to take on a project pro bono–in part or whole. Most important, projects should align with a firm’s best skills, values, and, again, passions.

Every project, from day one, needs parameters. Even discovery, exploratory, and pre-development phases should be given clear deadlines. Pro bono projects need firm end dates, which aid both the service provider and the beneficiary. The last thing either party needs is for the goal posts to keep moving. If expectations must be adjusted, which of course happens from time to time, transparency and communication are key.

Never, ever get into a project without a clear declaration of how much time you or your firm is able and willing to commit. Track those numbers by budgeting and invoicing (using market-rate fees and real numbers, even if you balance it all out to zero). Doing so regularly and consistently will help both parties come to realize that your time has value and isn’t unlimited. The same goes for your pro bono client’s time, by the way.

Social sector leaders are notorious for undervaluing and underestimating design. One could reasonably say that shabby spaces and makeshift collateral are badges of honor among nonprofits, as if they somehow demonstrate financial need to funders, even at the expense of professionalism. Especially in their startup days, nonprofits are necessarily boot-strappers and DIYers, so it’ll be no small task to raise expectations–but a huge contribution if you succeed.