Sign Of The Times: One Old Clock, Nine New Objects

There are resourceful designers . And then there’s mischer’traxler , a young Austrian design studio that took an old grandfather clock and managed to slice it, dice it, and rework it into nine–count ’em, nine!–fresh, stylish pieces of furniture.

The objects in One Piece, One Edition are part of a retrospective of the designers’ work at Novalis Fine Arts in Turin. “Besides reusing and recycling, the idea is to give a second life and a further development to an already existing object and to de-contextualize it,” the press release says. The set includes everything from the clock base transformed into a bedside table to legs converted into lamps to the clock itself revamped as, well, a clock. Guess one can only de-contextualize so much.

One Piece, One Edition is on view through December 6.

[Images courtesy of mischer’traxler]