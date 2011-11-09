Two Stunning Examples Of Urban Waterfront Renewal

“Whenever I find myself growing grim about the mouth . . . then, I account it high time to get to sea as soon as I can. –Herman Melville, [i]Moby Dick[/i]

The urban waterfront is that special place where the city opens up. Almost universally, it is the locus of enormous energy and magnetic attraction: where commerce and public life intersect, where the vertical city meets the flat blue plane of water and the seemingly infinite horizon. In the past, waterways functioned as a city’s front door and service yard. They served as pathways that made vital connections possible for commerce, travel, energy, fishing, as well as communication, interaction, and discovery.

Today, these postindustrial, post-military city edges have taken on new and wonderful meanings. Here, at the seam between land and water, some of the country’s most exciting, innovative, environmentally sustainable design is taking place, bringing vibrant public life to regenerated waterfront brownfield sites.

As a city’s iconic front yard, a reinvented waterfront–richer for their contrast with its past–can reshape a city’s identity: Seam and barrier, play land and profit center, civic stage and common ground for young and old, cultural landscape and contemporary expression of place and time. It is at these transitional edges that both habitat and human experience can be richest and most interdependent.

Both parks are purposefully tough, modest, and inventive.

Two contemporary American waterfront parks that exemplify this spirit of place are located in a couple of our country’s most iconic waterfront cities: New York and San Francisco. Both were designed within the past 15 years by leading American landscape architects. Each has continued to evolve, generally for the better, as its patterns of use and surroundings change. Both occur in amazing physical settings that include world-famous historical infrastructure and landmarks. They are also brilliant examples of sustainable site- and climate-specific design inextricably linked to the places where they have been built.

Opened in May 2001, Crissy Field is at the northern edge of the San Francisco Presidio, a historically significant decommissioned army base now part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area. Designed by Hargreaves Associates, this 100-acre park stretches for a mile along the city’s northern edge, just east of the Golden Gate Bridge. The park reinvents what was a ramshackle military installation (wooden barracks, warehouses, a rail line, and acres of asphalt) and now includes a 17-acre tidal lagoon and inlet, an education center, several beaches, dunes, an amphitheater, a fishing pier and a huge lawn–a palimpsest of the West Coast’s first urban grass airstrip. To the south of Crissy Field, beyond the dramatic bluffs of the Golden Gate and Doyle Drive–an elevated New Deal WPA highway that provides vehicular access to the Golden Gate Bridge–the city rises. Today, Doyle Drive is being totally reengineered, yielding positive changes at Crissy Field.

New York’s Brooklyn Bridge Park, the competition-winning design by Michael Van Valkenburgh, reinvents what was a 1950s 85-acre shipping complex that was decommissioned in 1983. Dedicated in the spring of 2010 and still very much a work in progress, the new park is located just south of the Brooklyn Bridge. It extends below Brooklyn Heights, with its famed promenade, and a tiered eight-block-long section of Robert Moses’s Brooklyn Queens Expressway, which definitively divorced the neighborhood and the water when it opened in 1954. The 1.3-mile-long park follows the historic Brooklyn shoreline and consists of six reinvented old piers, originally used for shipping, and the seawall lots behind them. In addition to the piers, which will be used for a variety of recreational purposes, the park includes a tidal spiral, an amphitheater, “swing valley” and water playgrounds, the historic Tobacco Warehouse, beaches, coves, a boat launch, and restored wetlands.