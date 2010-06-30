Lance Armstrong Last Tour de France Is a Victory Lap for Nike, Livestrong

The Tour de France kicks off this weekend, which means Nike’s monstrous marketing machine starts to focus on something that isn’t spherical. (Which is good news since Kotaku’s Luke Plunkett posted a sneaky observation on Twitter that not one Nike face from its Write the Future campaign is through to the quarter finals of the World Cup.) The Fall collection of its LIVESTRONG range will be available from tomorrow in France, the U.K., and Canada.

And it’s perfect timing. Lance Armstrong, the man behind the LIVESTRONG campaign, and probably a big factor in the resurgence of biking, is riding his last ever Tour, and hoping for his eighth victory. In 2009 he came in third on his return to competitive cycling–not bad for a three-and-a-half-year hiatus.

In the six years since Armstrong launched the LIVESTRONG bracelet, 70 million of them have been sold. “I’m very proud to see LIVESTRONG further our mission internationally, build momentum and give people the resources and support they need to fight cancer effectively,” he said. We’ve found innovative ways to raise awareness, but the fight is far from over and so I’m encouraged to see LIVESTRONG make an impact in Canada, France, and the U.K.”