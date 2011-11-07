In NYC, A Huge Light Matrix Pulsates When You Move

Co.Design faves United Visual Artists are up with another jaw-dropper: a massive cube of light that’s programmed to respond to visitors’ movements. Built for last month’s Creators Project New York event, Origin was a 33-foot-by-33-foot space frame covered in LEDs that pulsated as people moved through the cube. As if that weren’t theatrical enough: The whole thing was set down in the eerie brick ruins of a 19th-century tobacco factory, with crisp views of the Brooklyn Bridge. “We reckon it’s more impressive than the arrival of your firstborn,” the art and design blog It’s Nice That wrote. Okay, that might be a bit of an exaggeration. Make it your second-born.