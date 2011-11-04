Wanted: The Cheap, 35mm Movie Camera Lives Again, With LomoKino

Attention indie music video directors : Your next retro-beautiful visual trend has arrived, courtesy of a little $79 film camera called the LomoKino . Stuff a roll of drugstore-bought 35mm celluloid into this thing (provided your drugstore still sells it), turn the hand crank, and you can make a minute or two of lusciously dreamy footage that’ll put Hipstamatic to shame . Like this:

Lomography, the creators of the LomoKino, claim in their press release that “the future is analogue!” They’re kidding themselves–what are you going to do, edit your LomoKino footage with tape and scissors and make it go viral from a bedsheet screening in your garage? But that bygone analogue look is still something that digital filmmaking can’t quite adequately simulate with postproduction filters–so now that you can achieve that look in all its unpredictable glory with a camera as cheap and gorgeous-looking as the LomoKino, why wouldn’t you?

Lomography says they “designed this camera as a true compact gadget… [that] takes you straight back into the time when people left the audience screaming because a locomotive was speeding towards them on a movie screen and the movies were still a true business without special effects.” Indeed, this compact little piece of retro eye candy will no doubt be irresistible to the Wes Anderson wannabe in your life. But its compact size and appealingly physical mechanism (it’s a hand crank, remember?) offer tons of opportunity for creative experimentation. And it even comes with a little mini-projector so you can view your developed footage without resorting to digital conversion. The future isn’t likely to be analogue, but maybe the LomoKino can fulfill a parallel niche of its own, one where home movies are personal and intimate again, and instead of seeing your clips polluted with idiotic YouTube comments, you can just watch them with the people you care about. Imagine that.

[Buy the LomoKino here, for $79]