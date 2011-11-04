In Berlin, Foscarini Installs Luminous Sculptures In Former Airplane Hangars

Touring a lighting showroom is a dull affair. Seeing those same products arranged as sculpture is way more fun. At least that seems to the thinking behind Evolution, a new program by the Italian lighting manufacturer Foscarini that transforms standard lamps into large light sculptures for public spaces. The latest installation, Metamorphosis, opened last week in the hangars of Berlin’s former Tempelhof airport.
The repurposed industrial setting inspired Foscarini to deconstruct five of its designs (Tress, Le Soleil, Gregg, Big Bang, and Troag) and reassemble them into five dynamic light-and-music compositions. The luminous display is far more effective at highlighting the imaginative ways lighting can be used to furnish a room than a static showroom floor.