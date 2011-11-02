A Mid-Air, 3-D Sketch Of A Living Room, Rendered With Wool

We’ve seen lots of home furnishings that are so light and lovely, they appear to float in mid-air . But Analogia #001 trumps them all: It’s a furniture set that actually does float in mid-air.

Equally impressive: The pieces in the set–including a table, a couple of lamps, a handful of chairs, a vase, and a coat rack–look like brisk 2-D ink drawings that someone managed to convert, brushstroke by brushstroke, into 3-D forms.

Incidentally, that’s ’round about what happened. Designers Andrea Mancuso and Emilia Serra came up with an idea to turn their paper sketches into real, live (if not exactly functional) objects, by suspending strips of wool in the shape of furniture on an invisible net. The project was part of starchitect Will Alsop’s A Few Friends exhibit, which opened in September as part of London Design Week.

How’d Mancuso and Serra do it? First, they redrew their paper sketches in 3-D software to get a sense of how the objects might hang in the exhibition space. Then to make a net, they fixed fishing lines vertically and horizontally to the space’s floor, ceiling, and walls. The last step was to construct the furniture itself: The designers used glue, Velcro, and tape to attach pieces of merino wool to the lines. But as they tell it, they weren’t terribly rigid about where and how they arranged the wool: “The definitive position of the art pieces were decided and created directly on site.” Just like a good sketch.

[Images courtesy of Andrea Mancuso; hat tip to MocoLoco]