Wanted: Terra, Incase’s Playful But Stylish New Collection Of Carrying Cases

By Belinda Lanks1 minute Read

Incase has designed bag collections for bona fide hipster brands like A.P.C. and the Ace Hotel. Now, it’s releasing the Terra collection, a casual five-piece line fashioned out of black-and-oatmeal canvas tweed with red accents.

Terra is slightly more playful than Incase’s other offerings, with oversized zippers and pulls inspired by trends in outerwear. Although not overtly tech-y, it still has all of the functionality and tech protection one would expect: The backpack has multiple internal organizer pockets and a padded notebook compartment (lined with a red polka-dotted print) that can fit a 15-inch MacBook Pro. Likewise, the tote features an extra-wide opening for loading a 13-inch laptop, a padded interior with compartments, and an exterior zippered pocket for stashing keys or an iPhone. Also available: 11-, 13-, and 15-inch sleeves.

Prices range from $49.95–$99.95. The line will be refreshed seasonally with different materials like denim and traditional canvas.

