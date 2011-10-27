Simple Genius: A Lamp That Emulates The Cycle Of The Sun

Used to be, our daily rhythms were determined by the sun: We arose at sunrise and went to bed at sunset. But now that we spend the vast majority of our days inside–by some estimates, as much of 90% of our time–we’re exposed to little sunlight, throwing our natural cycles off balance. LivingLight tries to reintroduce that sense of balance by emulating the rise and fall of the sun.

Designer Feija Klinkhamer tells Co.Design that the lamp is equipped with something called “dynamic lighting,” which ushers the look and feel of natural daylight indoors. This happens two ways. First, the lamp is able to compensate for a dearth of sun by using sensors to measure a room’s natural brightness. Then the lamp adjusts its lumens. Secondly: Lights inside the lamp are programmed to change color throughout the day and year to evoke the path of the real sun. In the morning, the lamp emits a cool bright light. Later on, the lamp glows warm and red, mimicking the qualities of a sunset.

There are practical reasons for simulating the natural rhythms of the day. Researchers believe that bright white rays energize the human body, while fiery hues facilitate relaxation. So, the thinking goes, if you blast employees with crisp light in the morning, then warm things up as the work day draws to a close, you just might end up with a happier–and more productive–work force.

LivingLight is on view at the graduation show of the Design Academy Eindhoven, in the Netherlands, through October 30. Details here.