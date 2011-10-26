A Dresser That Doubles As Movable Shelves

Our regular readers know how much we love furniture that does double duty as something else . The latest example isn’t the cleverest to come across our desks, but it has its charm, especially if you’re an incorrigible book freak (like us!). It’s a dresser and set of movable shelves in one.

Drawer Shelf, by Japanese designer Keiji Ashizawa, is a stack of three drawers, each capable of sliding left or right on a pair of tracks. That means you can stagger the drawers in various ways to create ad-hoc shelves.

Mind you, the shelves don’t provide tons of extra storage. But if you have way more books than you have bookshelves, you know all too well: Any and every last inch of space helps.

[Images courtesy of Keiji Ashizawa; hat tip to Swiss Miss]