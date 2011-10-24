Want To Create A Great Product? First, Forget “User Friendliness”

There they were again. In the “tactics” section of the strategic brief for my client’s new project were two headings I’d seen many times before. User-friendly and intuitive. They’re common enough goals. No one could blame the company for pursuing these noble ambitions as a way to help the product become successful. But what the team didn’t know was that it would never achieve them. It couldn’t. Not with guidelines like these.

One of the most critical mistakes a company can make at the onset of a project is to use its strategic brief as a home for generic “user experience” fodder that describes what the company would like to achieve rather than guidelines on how to achieve it. These single-word principles are the Play-Doh of design strategy: You can morph them into anything you want. Because they could be applied to almost any project, they do nothing to help designers decide which paths to take on this one. They create debate rather than settle it. Worse, they make the executives smile just enough that everyone forgets to ask how the effects of the design will be measured.

User-friendliness is a result, not a tactic. Intuitiveness is a quality, not an approach. Neither term is tangible enough as a design objective to inspire a great product. No matter how strong your jaw, you can’t sink your teeth into vapor and expect it to taste like Apple. You’ll only hurt yourself trying.

To achieve the result of user-friendliness, the design criteria you spill out onto the proverbial page need to meet a three criteria of their own.

Compelling design comes from crafting moments that tell customers who a company is.

First, effective design criteria describe with precision what type of experience the user should have so a project team can make decisions that work toward it. Obvious, perhaps, but like an alcohol-induced startup idea, it’s the execution that matters. Practically any team of designers can think up at least a dozen solutions to a given problem. There’s nothing hard about solutions. But while there may be a myriad of ways to solve a problem, each one of them has a different effect and is perceived differently by the user.

One of the keys to creating a successful, smart design is knowing which effect and perception you want to achieve.

Here are three examples from a recent app-design project aimed at helping athletes improve at a particular sport: