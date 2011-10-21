5 Storytelling Concepts That Health Care Firms Are Using To Change Patient Behavior

With the introduction of Timeline a few weeks ago, Facebook emphasized the importance of life stories in human interaction. This interface taps into the way that people innately understand their own lives with a narrative structure that allows users to express a whole identity, rather than a fragmented view of events and photos.

Timeline is just one example of how companies can tap into the power of narrative to communicate with customers on a meaningful level. Recently, my team found inspiration in an unlikely source: health care. The USC Body Computing Conference 5.0 highlighted organizations that are blurring the lines between medicine and entertainment to change how consumers view their health. I asked Karten Design’s resident storyteller, Anne Ramallo, to expand on what our designers and researchers took away from the event.

Across disciplines, we saw a variety of immersive experiences.

***

When I attend medical conferences and events, I’m always inspired by the breadth of technology on the near horizon. Today, brain waves can be measured through paper-thin electronic tattoos, and heart rhythms can be visualized using an inexpensive iPhone case. Leading thinkers in entertainment and user experience are also learning how to tap into emotion and personal narratives to affect lasting behavioral changes. Rather than the technology, it was this aspect that intrigued me most about the Body Computing Conference.

Developers across disciplines unveiled a variety of immersive experiences, some of which have been developed and tested and others that are imagined for the near future. These experiences are not just fun; they tap into universal elements of storytelling, such as conflict and resolution, to engage and motivate patients to get healthier. Here’s how some of the most cutting-edge health care researchers are using narratives to change unhealthy behavior.

Every story begins with the introduction of a conflict that sends ordinary people on a quest for greatness. Health games and apps tie into this narrative structure by introducing challenges that energize players with the opportunity to earn points and status (in addition to good health). The biomedical company Proteus recently conducted a game with 40 top executives from a global company. Proteus researchers devised a point system for physical activity: one point for each step walked, 10 points for every minute a player’s heart rate was elevated above a certain level, more points for taking a placebo medication on time. The result was dramatic change in behavior. During the three days the game lasted, not one participant missed a pill ingestion. One busy executive rearranged his schedule to walk 17 miles over the course of a weekend; another walked out of a meeting to take a jog.