Wanted: Baggu Goes Upmarket, With New Leather Bags

By now, most consumers recognize the plastic bag as the environmental scourge that it is. And there’s now a whole host of companies in the business of supplying eco-friendly alternatives. (Ever wonder how many reusable totes you have stashed in your closet?) The problem is that while those ubiquitous canvas and nylon bags are great for a weekend visit to the farmers’ market, they might be considered a bit casual for office attire. Baggu now has urbane working girls covered, with a new line of sophisticated (and remarkably affordable) leather satchels.