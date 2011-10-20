Classic Kartell Furniture Is Refashioned, By Star Designers, Architects, And One Oncologist

Want to sit on Silvio Berlusconi? Now you can (pretty sure he won’t mind!), thanks to the high-end Milanese plastic furniture manufacturer Kartell . Kartell enlisted A.C. Milan, the city’s professional football team, to hack a piece of furniture that’ll be auctioned off for charity next week. So they plastered Philippe Starck’s cartoonish Bubble Club sofa in photos celebrating Berlusconi’s 25 years as team president. Apparently, the sofa wasn’t already enough of a joke.

The good news (for the charity’s sake), is that A.C. Milan’s design is just one of 45 pieces headed to Sotheby’s on Tuesday to raise money for the Umberto Veronesi Foundation, a research organization. Kartell asked star architects and designers (Philippe Starck, Patricia Urquiola, Tokujin Yoshioka, Mario Bellini, Alessandro Mendini, Fabio Novembre); fashion designers (Dolce & Gabbana, DSquared2, Missoni, Moschino); DJs (Linus, Fabio Volo); and, oddly, one oncologist (the foundation’s namesake, Umberto Veronesi), among others, to revisit, reinterpret, and “Milanesify” both classic and new Kartell works. The pieces in “Kartell Loves Milano” include everything from a chair that looks like it has a tree growing out of its back (by DSquared2) to a risotto-topped version of Starck’s Top Top table (by the Milanese chef Carlo Cracco) to, yes, a sofa covered in adulatory photos of Berlusconi and a crush of sweaty soccer players. Though it’s a bit of a strange tribute to surround Berlusconi by nothing but men, don’t you think?

[Images courtesy of Kartell]