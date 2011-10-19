How Samsung Designed Its New Galaxy Nexus To Skirt Apple’s IP

Now, however, thanks to statements made by Samsung’s president of mobile, Shin Jong-kyun, we know that the entire phone was designed around Apple–specifically to avoid future legal battles.

Shin spoke to the press before the launch, and noted that Samsung’s plans from now on include avoiding “everything we can” in terms of patent battles with Apple, and that it is taking “patents very seriously.” The whole field is complex and it can prove hard to identify infringing patents, according to Shin, and the firm is working to make the Nexus “100 percent free” from Apple lawsuits.

Disagreements between Apple and Android phone makers have centered on user experience.

Samsung skeptics may be tempted to look at the trouble surrounding the Galaxy line of tablets and smartphones, and posit that the Nexus is Samsung’s first honest attempt at creating a high-end iPhone competitor that doesn’t rip off the iPhone itself.

And looking at the device, first impressions suggest that even the chassis of the phone is a departure from Apple’s design–while it is still, obviously, a slab format with a glass front pierced by a speaker grille, with its curved screen and generally rounded corners, it’s definitely different from Apple’s more straight format.

It’s likely that Shin meant such work didn’t stop at the outside of the smartphone, and that the circuitry and algorithms inside the phone have also been crafted to skirt Apple-protected innovations…but we’ll have to wait for a detailed teardown, and perhaps a lawsuit from Apple itself to see if this is the case. Spec for spec, the two phones are certainly different–for example with the Nexus running a 1.2GHz processor, and sporting a 5-megapixel rear camera compared to the 800MHz Apple A5 CPU and 8-megapixel unit, and NFC being a key part of Samsung’s phone but not Apple’s.

Part of the disagreements between Apple and numerous Android phone makers, including Samsung, have also centered on the user experience–with court documents from Apple v. Samsung demonstrating that even the home page of the two phones was more or less identical, right down to the approximate placement of icons and colors and shapes used for individual apps (looking at this famous image that surfaced online recently, it’s hard to see that Samsung has any sort of defense against entirely cloning Apple’s designs).