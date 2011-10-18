Want To Upend An Entire Industry? Change Its Revenue Stream

Imagine it’s 1997 and you’re sitting in a small room in Los Gatos, California. You’ve decided that you are going to get into the movie rental business. That’s right, you want to dethrone a huge entrenched competitor that has been dominating the industry for years, Blockbuster. How would you design the next big idea to disrupt the industry?

Most conventional wisdom tells you the next step should be one of three possibilities. You can either do some brainstorming and come up with 100 new ways to improve the movie rental experience, do some research to understand movie renters’ deepest needs, or do some accounting and find out how to build a business that operates at a lower cost than Blockbuster.

Ways for a company to reinvent its business can be found buried deep in its business plan.

However, an oft-overlooked way for a company to reinvent its business can be found buried deep in its business plan–the revenue model. A company’s revenue model, very simply, is the way it makes money. Does the company charge a subscription to its customers like a local gym does, or does it make its money through advertising like a blog? When choosing a revenue model, most companies wait until the very end of development and simply look to what market leaders are doing, altering it slightly. But when considered carefully, the revenue model can be a very powerful tool. By changing the revenue model, a company will change its entire business.

Imagine what our movie rental business would look like if instead of charging for each rental, we charged a monthly subscription. If customers are monthly subscribers, they should be able to keep movies for as long as they want, so late fees no longer make sense. But that causes logistical challenges, because if people are holding on to movies indefinitely, how will the company manage inventory? Perhaps it could entice people to provide their preferences in advance via an online list. Then, if customers provide their preferences ahead of time, why make them come to a store at all? Why not mail them their movies?!

And thus you have designed a highly profitable and wildly disruptive new video rental service, Netflix. To be fair, Reed Hastings and his team at Netflix didn’t go through these steps exactly as above, but it’s easy to see how thinking about the implications of a new revenue model has the potential to change the whole business. And revolutionize a market.