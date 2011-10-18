A Trophy That Recognizes The True Key To Creativity: Collaboration

People who win awards almost never deserve all the credit. Their achievement, whether it’s designing a beautiful building, directing Lord of The Rings , or brokering peace in the Middle East, proceeds from carefully choreographed teamwork. Yet there’s usually only one winner, one trophy.

Here to offer a small corrective is Core77, which tapped the young New York studio Rich Brilliant Willing to design an award that recognizes the collaborative nature of Promethean toil. An anti-trophy of sorts, it’s a brick-shaped aluminum mold that can be used to cast as many awards as the winners please. They can issue copies to their colleagues, their clients, or even their cat (“world’s fuzziest helper” award?), and in the material of their choosing. Core77 used melted crayons in the shots here, but pretty much anything goes. A tip: Cast a few awards in red velvet cake, then leave them around the office to really show your team spirit.

Core77 recently mailed the trophies to winners of its first annual Design Awards, itself a celebration of creative collaboration. More info here and here.

[Images courtesy of Core77]