Wanted: A Watch That Imitates An iPhone Interface

Is stabbing at an iPhone more intuitive nowadays than glancing at your wrist? The makers of Mutewatch seem to think so. A sleek, minimalist timepiece, Mutewatch behaves more or less like your iPhone. To access the functions–the clock, the alarm, the timer–you swipe. To set the alarm, you tap directly on the digits. To turn off the alarm, you pinch.

Call me an old fogy, but I prefer good old-fashioned analog knobs. I don’t find swiping and tapping particularly intuitive, especially since it usually takes a few taps and a few swipes to get my iPhone to do what I want it to do. Why would Mutewatch be any different?

The timepiece has one advantage that your standard strap-on watch does not: a built-in motion sensor that adjusts the strength of the alarm, which pulses silently against your wrist, in response to your movements. So the more you stir, the more it vibrates, gently rousing you from slumber. That means you wake up naturally–and don’t wake up your partner (or whoever’s in bed with you).

Mutewatch comes in red, white, or gray and costs $259. Available at the A+R Store and elsewhere.

[Images courtesy of A+R; h/t to Better Living Through Design]