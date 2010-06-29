Tesla Raises Shocking Amount in Nasdaq Debut

For all its ambitions to revolutionize the electric car industry, Tesla Motors has only posted a profit once, back in July 2009. It has released just one car (the Roadster), and sells 10 vehicles per week. And yet Tesla’s first day of public trading on the stock market has been an indisputable success.



Tesla Motors stock zoomed to $25 a share on its first day of trading, closing at $23.89, a fat 40.5% increase from its $17 offer price. The performance is remarkable given the otherwise sluggish day on Wall Street and significant for the 7-year-old electric car company headed by CEO Elon Musk.

But not all that surprising, according to analysts who have been following the California company.

“I kind of expected this. We’ve had a lot of momentum going into the IPO,” said Greg Dietrick, company specialist for SharesPost.

Tesla’s purchase of Toyota’s car manufacturing plant in Fremont, the decision to offer 13 million shares instead of 11.1 million, and the initial pricing surpassing investors’ high-end estimate of $16 all pointed to a strong start. The valuation–more than 5.5 times its net tangible assets–is well above the median 1.82 times for automotive companies globally, according to Bloomberg number crunching.

Dietrick said he understood how underwriters got to that valuation number but added, “I have a tough time getting to that number myself. There’s a lot of hoping and it’s a big bet they can get the Model S out on schedule.”

That’s a big if. Tesla recorded a net loss of $29.5 million

in the first quarter of this year, and the perennial startup believes

it will record net losses every quarter until the Model S sedan begins

rolling off production lines in 2012.