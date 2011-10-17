The Bouroullecs Create iPad App Offering A Tour Of Their Greatest Work

To celebrate the opening of their first solo exhibition in France, now on view at the Centre Pompidou-Metz , Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec have whipped up an iPad app that does a nice job of immersing viewers in their wildly experimental universe of design.

The app, called Cercles, presents more than 200 images, including products, drawings, and models–all easily navigable through an intuitive interface designed by Alain Bellet and Fritz Menzer. (The design stars’ ever-growing client list includes Cappellini, Ligne Roset, Vitra, and Magis.) Snake your finger across the screen to produce a trail of images, then double-tap on any given product for a view so detailed you can examine individual fibers.

If you can’t make it to Paris before next July, this is a fine–and free–way to peruse the work of two young Frenchmen who have already been pegged as the heirs to Philippe Starck, despite the fact that their understated style couldn’t be more different from their predecessor’s.