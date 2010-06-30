Goal-Line Tech Expert: How FIFA Can Kick Bad Calls in 3 Easy Steps

Sepp Blatter, FIFA’s stubbornly immovable president, has long resisted in-game technology to assist soccer referees. But after two more blown calls on Sunday threatened to overshadow the World Cup, he inched toward acknowledging what a worldwide audience could see for themselves: Soccer is ready for the 21st century.

England’s Frank Lampard was robbed of an obvious goal by

out-of-position officials in a loss to Germany. And Argentina’s Carlos Tevez scored an off-sides (read: illegal) goal that was allowed in a win over Mexico. Blatter apologized to the English and Mexican teams. “It would be nonsense not to reopen the file on goal-line

technology,” he told the media.

Here’s a sensible game plan — plus coaching from an innovator in goal line technology — for late-adopters Blatter and FIFA.

1. Go to the video.

MLB umpires use it to review controversial home runs. NBA officials rely on it to scrutinize three-point shots, goal-tending and buzzer beaters. NFL officials use it to review plays challenged by each team. Perhaps the NHL is the best model for soccer, given their shared concern over not disrupting the flow of the

game. It’s used for disputed goals, not off-sides calls.

“It’s the simplest solution in soccer for goal/no-goal,” says Hank Adams, CEO of Sportvision, the industry

leader in providing digital extras, such as the virtual first-down marker, for broadcasters and sports leagues. By letting officials review broadcast video only, the same footage that fans see, he says, leagues promote transparency.